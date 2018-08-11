Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Fredericton police say Matthew Vincent Raymond has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two police officers and two civilians.

Police say the 48-year-old Fredericton man is accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns in the Friday morning shooting.

They have not said whether he knew any of the deceased.

TIMELINE: 2 officers, 2 civillians killed in New Brunswick shooting

As of Saturday morning, the residential area where the incident took place remained cordoned off and a mobile police command post was on scene.

An officer said it was unclear how long the probe would take, and police have asked anyone who captured photos or video of the incident to come forward.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.