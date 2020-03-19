Mayor encourages residents to take advantage of Saanich trails amid COVID-19

Fred Haynes wants residents to stay healthy during social isolation by walking local trails

March 19 marks the first day of spring and many Saanich residents will be limited to what activities they can participate in as the provincial government advises the public to practice social distancing. As COVID-19 prevention measures are enacted by the municipality, Mayor Fred Haynes encourages residents to take advantage of all the parks and trails Saanich has to offer.

Haynes says that walking is a good way to get out of the house because social distancing can be easily managed.

ALSO READ: Saanich amps up COVID-19 precautions, closes all major facilities to the public

Haynes celebrated the first day of spring walking his dog Beowolf, a seven-year-old labradoodle at Saanich’s Brydon Park. The park, named after the first mayor Thomas Brydon, stretches 4.5 acres.

Haynes thinks Brydon Park is the perfect spot for residents to go for healthy and safe walks as the Colquitz Rivers runs beside it.

“Employers and employees are under great stress, let’s give each other time to work together and together we can get through this,” Haynes says.

Haynes feels that the advised COVID-19 precautions has shown the community that in challenging times, residents can work together. He is hopeful that COVID-19 can be dealt with reasonably and with haste in the region.

ALSO READ: Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

Saanich currently has more than 100 km of trails and 820 hectares of parkland. Haynes believes the community has maintained a unique charm partially due to the amount of parks and agricultural land.

Another maze of trails residents may want to visit is Mount Douglas Park. The park has a moderate trail that leads to amazing views of the Saanich area and ocean. The park allows dogs and also has a picnic area, playground and is close to transit making if accessible to many.

To find more information on parks to visit that may help with the self-isolation blues visit sannich.ca.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanichparksspring

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes celebrates the first day of spring walking his dog Beowolf at Brydon Park. (Sarah Schuchard/News Staff)

Previous story
Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

Just Posted

Central Saanich farmer welcomes pending arrival of foreign seasonal labour

Federal government announced Wednesday up to 6,800 seasonal farm workers can arrive in B.C.

Royals fans encouraged to keep tickets to cancelled games for next year’s season

Final standings for 2019-20 WHL regular season determined using win percentages

Saanich Police arrest man in connection to violent home invasion, find loaded rifle under kitchen table

Police service dog Grimm assisted with the arrest

VicPD suspends bike pick-up program during pandemic

Found bikes can still be reported online

West Shore RCMP search for suspect, victim in Langford assault

Bystander left with head injuries after intervening in assault

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

Chief medical health officer says novelty of the arrival of the virus will pass

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read