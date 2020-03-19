Mayor encourages residents to take advantage of Saanich trails amid COVID-19

Fred Haynes wants residents to stay healthy during social isolation by walking local trails

March 19 marks the first day of spring and many Saanich residents will be limited to what activities they can participate in as the provincial government advises the public to practice social distancing. As COVID-19 prevention measures are enacted by the municipality, Mayor Fred Haynes encourages residents to take advantage of all the parks and trails Saanich has to offer.

Haynes says that walking is a good way to get out of the house because social distancing can be easily managed.

ALSO READ: Saanich amps up COVID-19 precautions, closes all major facilities to the public

Haynes celebrated the first day of spring walking his dog Beowolf, a seven-year-old labradoodle at Saanich’s Brydon Park. The park, named after the first mayor Thomas Brydon, stretches 4.5 acres.

Haynes thinks Brydon Park is the perfect spot for residents to go for healthy and safe walks as the Colquitz Rivers runs beside it.

@HaynesSaanich encourages Saanich residents to take advantage of Saanich parks during COCID-19 self isolation. pic.twitter.com/dGpuFD8ZES — Sarah Schuchard (@sarah_schuchard) March 19, 2020

“Employers and employees are under great stress, let’s give each other time to work together and together we can get through this,” Haynes says.

Haynes feels that the advised COVID-19 precautions has shown the community that in challenging times, residents can work together. He is hopeful that COVID-19 can be dealt with reasonably and with haste in the region.

ALSO READ: Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

Saanich currently has more than 100 km of trails and 820 hectares of parkland. Haynes believes the community has maintained a unique charm partially due to the amount of parks and agricultural land.

Another maze of trails residents may want to visit is Mount Douglas Park. The park has a moderate trail that leads to amazing views of the Saanich area and ocean. The park allows dogs and also has a picnic area, playground and is close to transit making if accessible to many.

To find more information on parks to visit that may help with the self-isolation blues visit sannich.ca.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com