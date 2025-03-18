 Skip to content
Mayor of Summerland sued for alleged defamation

Brad Besler has filed yet another lawsuit in his ongoing legal feud with Summerland's council and municipal staff
30260083_web1_220908-SUM-Besler-candidacy-SUMMERLAND_1
Brad Besler has filed a civil claim against Summerland mayor Doug Holmes. (Contributed)

Whilst in the middle of multiple other legal battles, including a judicial review over freedom of information requests, Brad Besler of Summerland is suing the municipality's mayor. 

In the civil claim filed in Penticton on March 12, Besler claims that Mayor Doug Holmes had defamed him through comments in council meetings, in private communications with members of the district council and municipal staff and with members of the public.

The alleged defamation includes comments about Besler lacking decorum during public council meetings, being abusive and bullying towards council and staff and making personal attacks against council and staff. 

Besler has been in ongoing legal disputes with the municipality and his neighbours for the last six years, including a criminal prosecution that was later overturned on appeal.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner laid down a directive limiting Besler's FOI powers after he inundated the municipality with enough broad, sweeping requests that the district would have needed to go through 46,791 pages of records and three video files. 

The judicial review of that decision is still pending a court date. 

The freedom of information requests is also involved in his defamation lawsuit, as Besler claims that he was allegedly defamed after he shared emails and information on council expenses he received through those requests on the Facebook group he runs, which he also calls a "modern-day news media source."

Other comments included responses Holmes made to Besler after he was confronted on Canada Day in 2024. 

Besler also filed a lawsuit against the municipality's chief administrative officer in 2024.

No response has yet been filed in court, and Besler's claims have not been tested by a judge or jury. 

Holmes offered no comment as the matter is before the courts.

