A monument grows outside an apartment building on Beach Drive where two young girls were found Christmas Day. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Mayor responds to Oak Bay tragedy

Candlelight vigil planned for Saturday December 30

The community is in mourning after learning of the loss of two young Oak Bay sisters in a tragic Christmas Day double homicide. To honour the girls, a candlelight vigil is being planned for this Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. on Willows Beach.

“We have been shaken as a community by the tragedy on Christmas Day. There are no words to express the sadness we feel for the loss of these two young girls and how to truly comfort the profound grief of their family,” said Oak Bay Mayor Nils Jensen in a statement released this evening (Dec. 27).

The Oak Bay community has been turning to social media to express sorrow and to share a desire to do something to honour the girls and the families. Oak Bay councillors were tagged and encouraged to organize a vigil.

“I understand the family has asked for privacy so while it is very important that we support them, it is critical that we do so in a way that respects their wishes. We must also support each other and I’m so proud to see that is already occurring in various forms, all around Oak Bay,” said Jensen. “We must support each other during this time. Please join us as we come together in community to honour these girls, Aubrey and Chloe. A candle-light vigil will be held on Willows Beach on Saturday Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.”

Attendees should dress warmly and “bring a candle and a silent prayer of love.”

 

