Al Clark, left, founder of Northwest Deuce Days, joins Ecoasis chief financial officer David Clarke and Langford Mayor Stew Young outside the Westin Bear Mountain Resort before the 2016 event. Young says Langford could be a good fit for the vintage car event, which was recently cancelled for good. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mayor supports concept of Langford version of Northwest Deuce Days

Stew Young says city could work with committee of interested people willing to take event on

Given the car culture he said exists in Langford and on the West Shore, Mayor Stew Young believes his city could be a good fit to at least co-host a version of Northwest Deuce Days this fall or in 2022.

The event’s founder and chief organizer, Al Clark, announced this week that the popular vintage car event was cancelled for good. The most recent four-day event in 2019 attracted nearly 1,400 entries and approximately 1,100 visitors to the region.

Langford has hosted portions of Northwest Deuce Days in the past, and Young said he and Clark have spoken about the event’s aging volunteer corps and the significant amount of work required to organize and host the event. Any discussion about future possibilities for the event would have to include its founder and others with experience hosting it, the mayor said.

“If they can get a bit of a group together that can work with the city, then we’d look at some opportunities. Maybe there’s a chance to get some younger car guys in there, ” Young told Black Press Media. “Langford would be supportive if they formed a committee and we could get some volunteers to take it on.”

He said the West Shore business community would likely also be very supportive, suggesting such venues as Royal Roads University or the Westin Bear Mountain Resort as potential car show sites.

With the exception of last summer, due to public health restrictions on gatherings, Langford has hosted its own car show and shine annually along Goldstream Avenue.

Young said the rollout of vaccines, and case numbers for COVID-19, would be major factors in the timing of any event related or similar to Northwest Deuce Days. He suggested that the earliest an event might be held would September, but if something larger emerged, 2022 – when Deuce Days would have come up next – would make more sense.

“I’m for it, the question is how are we going to get everybody together and do it?” he said. “It’s a fun event, it brings a lot of people to Vancouver Island and it fits with what Langford is.”

 

