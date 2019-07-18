Mayor’s charity tournament sells out both Bear Mountain courses

Langford Mayor Stew Young chats with golfers (left), Michelle Cabana, Publisher at the Goldstream News Gazette, and Alex Strickland and Bob Pegues Boxing BC coaches at the Mayor’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Westin Bear Mountain. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament is a longstanding tradition that speaks to the heart of community support in Langford.

Assisting local non-profit groups, charitable organizations and youth sports teams remains the key focus since he launched the first tournament 23 years ago, says Langford Mayor Stew Young.

“It’s gotten so big we actually sold out both courses at Bear Mountain this year, but we still have room for more sponsors,” Young stated enthusiastically. “It’s just great to see the way the business and development community have stepped up big-time again this year. They have been behind this from the start. They’re always there every single year because they recognize the needs in our community and the great work the organizations that the funds assist do in making a positive difference in Langford,”

Last year’s event raised more than $45,000 and assisted more than 25 local charities and organizations. “We’re aiming for $50,000 or more this year,” Young added.

The 23rd Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament takes place on Thursday, July 25 at Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m., with dinner and prize presentations at 6:30.

“It’s always a fun day for everyone involved,” Young said. “My only disappointment is that I don’t get to play because I’m such a good golfer it wouldn’t be fair to the other players,” he added with a chuckle clearly indicating that wasn’t the case.

Putt over to mayorstournament@langford.ca or call Terri Foggit at 250-478-7882 for more information on becoming a sponsor.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com