Langford Mayor Stew Young chats with golfers (left), Michelle Cabana, Publisher at the Goldstream News Gazette, and Alex Strickland and Bob Pegues Boxing BC coaches at the Mayor’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Westin Bear Mountain. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Mayor’s charity tournament sells out both Bear Mountain courses

23rd annual event raises funds to make ‘a positive difference in Langford’

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The annual Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament is a longstanding tradition that speaks to the heart of community support in Langford.

Assisting local non-profit groups, charitable organizations and youth sports teams remains the key focus since he launched the first tournament 23 years ago, says Langford Mayor Stew Young.

“It’s gotten so big we actually sold out both courses at Bear Mountain this year, but we still have room for more sponsors,” Young stated enthusiastically. “It’s just great to see the way the business and development community have stepped up big-time again this year. They have been behind this from the start. They’re always there every single year because they recognize the needs in our community and the great work the organizations that the funds assist do in making a positive difference in Langford,”

READ ALSO: Charity golf tournament a success: the score doesn’t matter but giving back does

Last year’s event raised more than $45,000 and assisted more than 25 local charities and organizations. “We’re aiming for $50,000 or more this year,” Young added.

The 23rd Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament takes place on Thursday, July 25 at Bear Mountain Golf Resort & Spa. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m., with dinner and prize presentations at 6:30.

“It’s always a fun day for everyone involved,” Young said. “My only disappointment is that I don’t get to play because I’m such a good golfer it wouldn’t be fair to the other players,” he added with a chuckle clearly indicating that wasn’t the case.

Putt over to mayorstournament@langford.ca or call Terri Foggit at 250-478-7882 for more information on becoming a sponsor.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
‘There were a lot of tears’: Patients’ deaths put spotlight on bedsores
Next story
Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

Just Posted

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Sun on its way after Greater Victoria sees wettest July in six years

Environment Canada meteorologists say the drizzle is likely to end soon

Mayor’s charity tournament sells out both Bear Mountain courses

23rd annual event raises funds to make ‘a positive difference in Langford’

Colwood in the lead as 13 Island communities compete in climate challenge to reduce ecological footprint

Councils and CRD board have one year to reduce average footprint

After Victoria dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

“Does Kirby care?” B.C. First Nation’s group using geo-targeted ads in Houston, Texas for justice

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Most Read