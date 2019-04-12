Traffic improvements such as the McKenzie Interchange at the Trans Canada Highway are part of an ongoing plan for regional transportation upgrades to minimize traffic congestion. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

McKenzie interchange project sees delays

Weather delays, plan modifications cause extended timeline

Construction of the McKenzie interchange will continue into 2020, well past its original target date of fall 2018.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the project will need more time to complete.

“During construction this past winter, crews encountered significant weather events on the South Island, including heavy snowfall,” the ministry said in a release. “Recently, the ministry also discovered highly variable rock while digging under the existing intersection. As a result of the discovery, modifications were made to the overall design of the interchange’s new centre pier.”

ALSO READ: McKenzie Interchange pump failure sends contaminated water into Colquitz River

Construction schedules have also been adjusted to lessen traffic and noise.

So far, the second and final construction contract for the project is 50 per cent complete. Currently, workers are focusing on building the overpass over the Trans-Canada Highway. The ministry estimates that upon completion, this project could save commuters travelling between the West Shore and downtown communities approximately 20 minutes.

ALSO READ: McKenzie interchange construction delayed into summer 2019

By this winter, the traffic lights on Highway 1 should be removed, and the entire project including the loop ramp, landscaping and transit facilities is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.

The $85 million project has already been delayed In 2017, the ministry announced a new expected completion date of summer 2019, delayed from an initial fall 2018 target date, citing similar weather problems which delayed the settling of fill material such as rock, dirt and gravel.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Mysterious cave discovered in B.C. park a gold mine for tourism, geologist says
Next story
Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen to be remembered

Just Posted

Are the Victoria bike lanes too narrow?

Residents say some bike lanes don’t meet national standards

Two dogs and owner rescued from elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

McKenzie interchange project sees delays

Weather delays, plan modifications cause extended timeline

VicPD investigating Thursday evening armed robbery

A business in the 1900-block of Fort Street was reportedly robbed Thursday evening

Death in Gordon Head area deemed not suspicious by Saanich police

The man was found unresponsive near Arbutus Cove Lane

Fashion Fridays: 10 shoes you need in your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Fire chief says 911 dispatch system change in B.C. risks patient safety

Port Coquitlam chief has told city staff to specifically ask for firefighters when calling 911

VIDEO: Mudslide blocks road to bridge near Williams Lake

A mass of mud and debris swept down likely because of heavy rains and hail earlier in the week

Canadian sailor found on boat with 750 litres of meth off Oregon coast

U.S. prosecutors say John Phillip Stirling is charged with possession

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

A simple classic and great excuse to have a not-so-healthy Friday treat

Luxury condo buildings use twice as much electricity as older buildings in B.C.: report

BC Hydro says amenities in new buildings increase energy use by 50 per cent

Most Read