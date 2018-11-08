With a realignment done last week as part of the McKenzie interchange project, the overall intersection is now roughly 60 metres larger and requires more time for vehicles to clear the intersection. (Map courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

McKenzie interchange traffic signals adjusted again Thursday

Green light time increased by 15 seconds for southbound traffic

The crawl on the Trans-Canada Highway has seen significant delays this week but the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is hopeful another fix to the timing of traffic signals done Thursday will help alleviate some of the congestion.

Last week crews reached an important milestone in the McKenzie interchange project.

That milestone was shifting southbound traffic to temporary on-and-off ramps, so crews will now be able to lower the Trans-Canada Highway by eight metres.

“This work is a crucial step towards building the eventual interchange that is scheduled to open up to traffic by summer 2019 and cut peak commute times by 20 minutes,” said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a statement Thursday.

READ MORE: Don’t be spooked, McKenzie interchange shifts again

“As a result of this realignment, the overall size of the intersection is roughly 60 metres larger, requiring more time for vehicles to clear the intersection travelling from Admirals Road and McKenzie Avenue … In order to accommodate the larger intersection, green and red light times were altered to allow for more time for vehicles travelling through the intersection.”

READ MORE: Malfunctioning traffic signals to blame for significant traffic backup at McKenzie interchange

Since implementing the changes, ministry staff have been on site monitoring traffic flow and making adjustments. Thursday morning, traffic engineers and staff increased the overall green time by 15 seconds for southbound traffic travelling through the intersection.

“The ministry is well aware of the traffic issues shared by drivers commuting into Greater Victoria and are urgently working to improve traffic flow. We understand that many drivers still experienced a longer commute, but staff reported that overall congestion on Highway 1 cleared roughly 30 minutes earlier than the previous two days.”

The ministry thanked drivers for their patience and noted it will be continuing to monitor the corridor.

But drivers are fed up and took to social media this week to express their frustration.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

katie.e@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry sold out for vehicle passengers
Next story
U.S. expats hold rally in Victoria for protection of Mueller investigation

Just Posted

McKenzie interchange traffic signals adjusted again Thursday

Green light time increased by 15 seconds for southbound traffic

Victoria’s costumed greeters bid farewell

Victoria AM Association dissolving, to host goodbye breakfast Nov. 16

Market in Mayfair features local vendors and weekend pop-ups

Shopping centre in Victoria features Vancouver Island businesses

Victoria council asked to ban horse-drawn carriages

Victoria Horse Alliance to present BC SPCA recommendations to council on Nov. 8

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry sold out for vehicle passengers

Last three sailings for Thursday full

U.S. expats hold rally in Victoria for protection of Mueller investigation

In wake the of Attorney General Jeff Sessions getting fired, Democrats Abroad rally together

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Proportional representation turnout less than 3% as leaders debate

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Most Read