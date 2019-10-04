McKenzie Interchange work means Friday night lane closures

Construction of the new multi-use overpass for the McKenzie interchange is resulting in overnight lane closures.
READ MORE: Time-lapse video shows weekend work on McKenzie Interchange project
The slow lane for Highway 1 southbound will be closed along with the southbound off-ramp onto Admirals Road. The closures begin Friday at 8 p.m. and are expected to last until 5:30 a.m on Saturday morning.
Motorists will still be able to turn right onto Admirals Road during the closure or use the Helmcken Road off-ramp.
READ MORE: Saanich councillor slams McKenzie Interchange Project
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding drivers to observe posted speed limits and drive with caution when traveling through these areas.
evan.taylor@vicnews.com
@evanrtaylor
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.