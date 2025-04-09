Measles cases spike in Central Alberta as provincial case count climbs to 43

Edmonton doctors say Alberta government is failing to protect the public from measles

Reports of measles jumped in Central Zone with eight new cases on Monday and seven on Tuesday, making it the hardest hit zone in the current outbreak.

A total of 21 cases have been reported in Central Zone which stretches west of Rocky Mountain House, south to Drumheller, east to the Saskatchewan border, and north-east of Edmonton.

Alberta has reported 43 cases so far.

The Edmonton Zone Staff Association blames the provincial government's lack of leadership and action to improve low immunization rates for the spread of the disease.

"This virus is highly contagious, requiring 95 per cent of the public to be immunized for community immunity. Recently, Alberta has seen outbreaks that are cause for concern because not enough Albertans are immunized," said the association in a statement.

"Two vaccine doses are nearly 100 per cent effective at preventing infection."

The association has called on the province to immediately release a plan to increase population vaccine rates to 95 per cent. According to 2023 data, only 69 per cent of Albertans were immunized with two doses by age two.

Some areas have "shockingly low" immunization rates including High Level at 11 per cent, Two Hills County at 25 per cent, and Taber at 28 per cent, said doctors.

A statement from an Alberta Health official said the current situation, while concerning, continues to be at a localized level and all cases are currently traceable.

"Alberta’s government continues to take this situation seriously and will shift its approach to managing measles in the province based on the advice of Dr. Joffe and public health officials," said the official.

"Albertans can check the AHS website for updated lists of exposure locations outside of households and information on potential exposure dates."

Visit www.alberta.ca/measles for information.

Since the outbreak began, exposure locations and dates were identified in Calgary, Edmonton, Airdrie, Balzac, Fort Vermilion, Taber and Lethbridge. There were also locations in Two Hills and Vegreville, both east of Edmonton in Central Zone.

In addition to the 21 cases in Central Zone, South Zone had six, including one new case as of Monday. Nine cases were previously reported in the North Zone, four in Edmonton Zone, and three in the Calgary Zone.

Alberta's cases have included 39 children and youth, and four individuals 18 years of age or older.

Provincial officials confirmed that measles had arrived in the province on March 13. Central Zone reported its first three cases on March 28.