Measures urged to prevent spread of invasive beetle in B.C.

Emerald ash beetle has been seen in six provinces, including B.C.

Although it is small, the emerald ash borer is able to cause damage when it leave exit holes in ash trees. (Photo courtesy of Troy Kimoto)

1 / 1 Although it is small, the emerald ash borer is able to cause damage when it leave exit holes in ash trees. (Photo courtesy of Troy Kimoto) Advertisement

To prevent the spread of an invasive insect, the Invasive Species Council of B.C. is urging campers to burn local firewood.

In March 2024, the province confirmed its first detection of the emerald ash borer, a small wood-boring beetle.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced the expansion of its current emerald ash borer regulated area to the province.

The beetle is believed to have been introduced to North America from overseas shipping pallets.

Gail Wallin, executive director of the Invasive Species Council of B.C., says the spread of the beetle can be minimized by burning local firewood.

“One of the easiest things we can all do to prevent the spread of invasive species like emerald ash borer, Asian long-horned beetle, and spongy moth, is to not move firewood,” she said. “We always urge folks to practice Buy Local Burn Local. It’s an easy way to make a big difference.”

The beetle is small, measuring only 8.5 to 14 millimetres in length. A key identifying feature is its metallic emerald-green colour and narrow, bullet-shaped body.

In tree bark, the emerging beetle leaves D-shaped exit holes. Larvae under the bark leave behind S-shaped tunnels.

This beetle primarily destroys ash trees and is not known to attack softwood lumber such as pine and spruce trees.

The beetle is native to China and eastern Asia. It was first detected in Canada in 2002 and has now been confirmed in six provinces including B.C., after a larva was found in Vancouver in March 2024.

This pest is regulated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to protect Canada's forests, urban trees and nurseries.

