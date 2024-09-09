Mediated talks aimed at resolving Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike stall

Union says employer won’t be returning with counterproposal until Thursday

The union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver says it won’t be getting a counterproposal to end the strike until at least Thursday.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 says officials from the employer Transdev left mediation talks at the Labour Board just after 8 p.m. Sunday to consider the union’s latest proposal.

The union says it was informed through the mediator that Transdev won’t be able to meet and provide a counterproposal until Sept. 12, while the ATU says it was willing to negotiate around the clock.

It says it plans to hold a rally this Tuesday in front of the office of TransLink, the agency responsible for transit in Metro Vancouver.

HandyDART workers walked off the job last week to fight for a fair contract after turning down Transdev’s last contract offer.

It offers door-to-door service to people who are unable to navigate the conventional transit system, but the strike has brought an end to all service with the exception of some essential medical trips.

Local union president Joe McCann had said the union was cautiously optimistic a deal could be done ahead of Sunday’s mediated talks with their employer, but members are prepared to stay on strike “as long as it takes.”

As the negotiations continue, longtime HandyDART users are also watching closely.

Lynn Johnston says she relies HandyDART for most of her transportation needs, and she has been taking conventional transit to attend her doctor appointments due to the strike which has been “a horrible experience.”

Johnston says her heart goes out to many customers who have been left stranded at home by the strike, and she also hopes the mediated talks can bring about a “fair resolution” for the drivers who work hard and genuinely care about their customers.

READ ALSO: Mediator arriving Sunday to help solve Metro Vancouver HandyDART dispute

The Canadian Press