The Spirit of Vancouver Island docked at Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)

Medical emergency delays Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen BC Ferries sailings Saturday

As of 4 p.m. the Spirit of Vancouver is running on a 35-minute delay

Due to a medical emergency Saturday morning, B.C. Ferries sailings out of Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen will be behind schedule for the rest of the day.

Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs with B.C. Ferries, said there was a medical emergency on the Spirit of Vancouver Island’s 11 a.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay. About 15 minutes into the sailing, crews turned around to drop the individual off.

An ambulance was waiting and transported the individual to hospital.

Earlier Saturday, the ship was about one hour behind schedule and was expected to run behind schedule for the rest of the day.

At about 4 p.m., Marshall said the ship has made up some time but is still running about 35 minutes behind due to long weekend traffic.

There are no cancellations on the route.

