Medical incident likely cause as pickup crashes into North Island store

The RCMP is following up with ICBC in relation to the suspected medical incident
A Ford pickup crashed into the Clothes Inn building in Port McNeill on Feb. 28. (Clothes Inn Facebook photo)

A Ford pickup crashed into the Port McNeill Clothes Inn around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, causing major damage to the building.

"The pickup was coming down Campbell Way and it crossed through the T intersection and went straight into the Clothes Inn," stated Port McNeill RCMP Corp. Spencer Mylymok when asked to comment on the incident.  

The driver, a North Island resident, was quickly transported to the hospital for assessment, "and it looks like the evidence indicates it was a medical incident that led to the collision," added Mylymok. "There was no evidence of any impairment, no criminality."

The RCMP is following up with ICBC in relation to the suspected medical incident.

