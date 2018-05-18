Visitors to the Royal B.C. Museum rushed in for the opening of Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs exhibition which opened May 18. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Meet the pharaohs: RBCM Egyptian exhibit now open

Over 300 original artifacts are on display in Victoria from museums around the world

Hundreds of people lined up on the second floor of the Royal B.C. Museum Friday morning, under a huge archway etched with ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics.

“Come in peace, come to the house of gold, the house of his majesty,” translated Regina Schultz, director of the Roemer-und-Pelizaeus-Museum in Hildesheim, Germany, one of the largest contributors to the collection. The inscriptions came directly from the temple of Hatshepsut, the iconic female pharaoh whose bust is the centrepiece of the RBCM exhibit.

The exhibit has over 300 original artifacts, including a 12th dynasty wooden tomb with rare illustrations and texts. There’s also large-scale models and interactive displays, plus a small, secret entryway just for kids.

The collection pieces come from the Egyptian Museum in Berlin, the Roemer-und-Pelizaeus-Museum, the Gustav Lübcke Museum in Hamm, Germany and the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

Visitors to the Royal B.C. Museum rushed in for the opening of Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs exhibition which opened May 18. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Schultz is “very pleased” with the finished product, noting the RBCM team was provided with a unique set of challenges and opportunities in designing the exhibit.

“People who are living here also have their own religious traditions; it’s not just what we have here in Europe … with more clear lines with Christianity,” Schultz said, referring to the fact pharaohs were considered Gods. “Here we’re in a country with some other thoughts about ethical rules and how to interact with the world … but it’s interesting because you can see parallels in everything.”

Many people waited outside the doors in anticipation. Asked why they arrived so early, there were enthusiastic answers.

“Because I can’t wait to see the Egypt pharaohs!” said Gabriel Sacca, a young boy with a gap-toothed grin.

Anne-Marie Stevens brought her daughter and mother to the grand opening.

“We are big fans of Egypt and my daughter, Trista, is also learning about Egypt in school,” Stevens said. “So we’re playing hooky to come on down and watch this, and we’re here with my mother. Three generations have come down to see what the museum has to offer.”

The exhibit runs until Dec. 31 and is included as part of general museum admission. For more information you can head to royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

 

The sculpture of the head of Hatshepsut, a female pharaoh, is one of the highlights of the Royal B.C. Museum’s new exhibit. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Previous story
Tax watchdog group challenges findings of Saanich audit
Next story
UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Just Posted

Meet the pharaohs: RBCM Egyptian exhibit now open

Over 300 original artifacts are on display in Victoria from museums around the world

Two suspects wanted in relation to Beacon Hill Stabbing

The Victoria Police Department is looking for two young women involved in an attempted robbery

Central Saanich Little League ready to build new training facility

League to spend $168,000 on indoor battling, pitching space

Five things worth checking out over the Victoria Day weekend

Highland Games, Victoria Day Parade highlight a busy weekend of activities

Suspected Victoria fraudster now on police wanted list

Paul Martin Seal said to be avoiding investigators, according to VicPD

VIDEO: Five youth taken to hospital after late night crash on Beach Drive

Oak Bay public works called in to repair infrastructure damage early next week

UPDATE: Blood found in missing man’s vehicle

Searchers are sticking to a high-priority area before expanding their search for Ben Kilmer

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Tax watchdog group challenges findings of Saanich audit

A local tax group has challenged the findings of a new report… Continue reading

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

Homeowners hire lawyer to fight speculation tax

B.C. government notified of pending class action lawsuit

B.C. man arrested after women report disturbing phone calls

Suspect threatened to kill victim’s family if she did not engage in sexually explicit conversation

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Most Read