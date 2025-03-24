Medium-security prison near Agassiz enters 4th day of lockdown

Exceptional search underway since Friday

A medium-security prison near Agassiz is in lockdown.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reported Monday (March 24) morning that Mountain Institution has been in lockdown since Friday (March 21). The extensive search is "to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates."

Visits are suspended until the search is completed. Normal operations will resume as soon as the CSC deems it is safe.

"The Correctional Service of Canada is committed to preventing the entry of contraband and/or unauthorized items into its institutions," a statement from the CSC reads." "CSC works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions."