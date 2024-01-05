Member of Oliver wine industry alleged to have sexually assaulted worker

Police believe there may be additional victims

Oliver RCMP are investigating a prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a migrant worker that he employed from Mexico.

Police believe there may be additional victims or witnesses and are encouraging them to reach out.

“Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” said Cpl. James Grandy, a BC RCMP spokesperson. “If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us.”

Police say Spanish-speaking officers are available to assist, given the potential of language barriers.

No further details were released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at (250) 498-3422, and quote file 2023-5996.

