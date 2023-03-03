B.C. Premier David Eby makes an announcement in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia's Interior on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Members of an Afghan refugee family killed in multi-vehicle crash in B.C.

Premier, transportation minister react to tragedy, offer condolences

Three members of a family that had newly arrived from Afghanistan were the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in British Columbia’s Interior on Wednesday.

Premier David Eby says the deaths involve layers of tragedy for the victims, their families and others who knew them.

RCMP say a Ford F150 truck crossed the centre line on Highway 5 near Clearwater, side-swiped a pickup hauling a trailer, then slammed into a Ford Escape whose occupants included recent refugees.

Three people were killed in the Escape, while two others were seriously hurt.

Police say road conditions were not a factor in the crash, and while the driver of the F150 is co-operating with the investigation, it’s unclear why the person’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says he was deeply saddened to hear about the crash and extends his condolences to the family and friends of those involved.

RELATED: 3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

BC legislaturefatal collision

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transport Canada rejects ban on freighter anchorages off of Vancouver Island
Next story
3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

Just Posted

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor talk to the press at the Cowichan Community Centre on Jan. 26. MacGregor has been a vocal critic of the federal government’s actions on freighter anchorages off of Vancouver Island. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Transport Canada rejects ban on freighter anchorages off of Vancouver Island

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Vote on future of Island rail corridor prompts First Nation board members to resign

In Saanich, there is a “hotel-inspired” estate at 4823 Major Rd. that is on the market for nearly $7.9 million. (Realtor.ca photo)
‘Hotel-inspired’ Saanich estate on sale for $7.9M even as Victoria real estate sinks 36%

Timothy Jones, who was wanted on a Canadawide warrant, was arrested by Victoria police Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police pepper spray Victoria man armed with shard of broken glass