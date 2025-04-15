Memorial grows for B.C. girl, 6, killed while walking on quiet street

Police say hit-run suspect was released from custody, but that 'doesn't mean that charges won't come'

Photos and flowers at a roadside memorial for young crash victim Jayla Chang on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, on 164 Street south of 108 Avenue in Surrey.

A roadside memorial of flowers, toys and cards is growing on a quiet Surrey street where a young girl died Sunday (April 13) in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck.

The six-year-old, identified as Jayla Chang by family members, was on an afternoon stroll with two older siblings when a vehicle struck them on 164 Street, a few metres south of 108 Avenue, in Fraser Heights.

Her older sister, 7, and brother, 16, were taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the driver of a grey pickup truck fled the scene and was arrested about an hour later near 101 Avenue and 160 Street. Alcohol may be a contributing factor in the incident, according to Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, Surrey Police media relations officer.

On Monday, police confirmed that the suspect was released from custody as their investigation continued.

"I just don't understand the judicial system," said Rick, a Langley resident who visited the memorial Tuesday (April 15).

"Here you have kids hit by a car and the guy flees, it's just not fair that he's free and out on the streets again. It doesn't seem right. It's very sad."

SPS rep Houghton called the girl's death "an unbelievable tragedy. Our thoughts go out to the family and to the entire community," he said Monday.

Houghton said he wanted to assure the public that the suspect's release "doesn't mean that charges won't come ... it is under investigation," he added. "These are often, lengthy investigations."

Tom Chang, who identified himself as an uncle of the three kids, said the family has lived in the area for close to 20 years.

"The kids all go to school here," he said. "It's a shock."

In the wake of Jayla's death, an online fundraiser aims to support her parents, identified as James and Jen, with funeral expenses, "and to allow them the time and space to grieve without the added burden of financial stress," says a post on gofundme.com.

By 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, close to $13,000 had been raised.

Jayla's two injured siblings are identified as sister Jordyn and brother Kohen.

"Jayla loved to craft and was a creative, feisty, sassy little warrior," posted family friend Farida Inthavong. "Her smile could light up a room and whose giggles brought joy to everyone around her. She loved her family fiercely and found happiness in the little things — like Squishmallows, which we now imagine fill her heavenly home."

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at 4:11 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2025-19965 (SU).

—with files from Tricia Leslie