Memorial started for mother fatally shot outside Langford home

A memorial has been started outside the home where a 40-year old Langford mother was shot and killed on Friday night. Friends have identified her as Angela Dalman, though police have yet to identify the victim. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A memorial has been started for a Langford woman who was shot and killed in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue Friday night.

Flowers have been placed at the base of a tree outside the home where West Shore RCMP responded to a shooting just after 9:30 p.m on March 6. Officers found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot, who later died from her injuries.

A memorial has started outside the home where a #Langford mother was fatally shot on Friday night. @WestshoreRCMP remain on scene. pic.twitter.com/Rqcjjzgiax — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) March 8, 2020

Friends of the woman have identified her to Black Press Media as Angela Dalman, although police have not identified the victim yet.

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar confirmed that the suspect, a 35-year-old man, had been brought into custody after being located by Saanich Police Department K-9 unit. Officials say he ran away from the home before officers arrived on Friday night.

Saggar said there was a “gathering of people” at the residence Friday night and both Dalman and the man didn’t live in the home.

Police have yet to confirm how Dalman knew the man, but Saggar said they do not believe the shooting was due to intimate partner violence. As of Sunday morning, RCMP and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) remain investigating at the scene.

“This was an isolated incident and we’re still trying to figure out exactly what the relationship was here,” Saggar said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) at 250-380-6211.

– with files from Shalu Mehta & Devon Bidal

