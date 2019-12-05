West Shore RCMP arrested a man facing multiple charges related to dangerous driving and theft. (File Photo)

Mental health call temporarily shuts down Trans Canada Highway in View Royal

West Shore RCMP cite 14 percent increase in calls concerning mental health in 2019

Trans-Canada Highway came to a brief standstill after emergency crews responded to a mental health call in View Royal on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Helmcken Road interchange around 12:45 p.m. and the situation was quickly dealt with. West Shore RCMP confirm no one was injured or hurt at the scene.

“It’s important to acknowledge that this can be a hard time of year for many individuals,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.

READ MORE: In and out in 60 seconds, two suspects get away with $10,000 worth of jewellery after break-in at WestShore Gold and Silver

West Shore RCMP has responded to 957 calls for service involving a mental health component so far in 2019. This is a 14 per cent increase compared to 2018 numbers.

While the holiday season is known for spreading joy and cheer, the season can remind many people of what has been lost, triggering feelings of anxiety, stress, and loneliness.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available,” Saggar said.

Those in need can call the Crisis Centre of BC at 1-8660611-3311 or 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).

The Crisis Centre is staffed 24 hours a day and offers online crisis chats as well. For more info, visit crisiscentre.bc.ca.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria cycling community raises concern over new bike lane designs
Next story
In and out in 60 seconds, two suspects get away with $10,000 worth of jewelry after break-in at WestShore Gold and Silver

Just Posted

B.C. Transit saves $300,000, scores 28 used fareboxes idle in California

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Tenants above Wellburns uncertain after ‘nightmare’ sewage flood ousts them indefinitely

Tenants evacuated after sewage flooded basement of century-old building

Victoria cycling community raises concern over new bike lane designs

High traffic along a corridor needs to be considered, Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition says

Hundreds of students gather at Government House to decorate Christmas Trees

The annual tradition let Grade 2 and 3 students help celebrate for the holidays

Trauma sufferers support group takes shape on West Shore

Aaron’s Society open to more peer support groups with certified trauma practitioners

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Camosun College for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Carriageworks Restorations come together to care for car

POLL: Will you be donating to charities over the holiday season?

Many here in Victoria joined others around the world to take part… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Oscar Hickes: Longest running hockey tournament on Vancouver Island cancelled

Patrick Murray, one of the organizers for the tournament, broke the sad news on social media.

Most Read