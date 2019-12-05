Mental health call temporarily shuts down Trans Canada Highway in View Royal

West Shore RCMP cite 14 percent increase in calls concerning mental health in 2019

Trans-Canada Highway came to a brief standstill after emergency crews responded to a mental health call in View Royal on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Helmcken Road interchange around 12:45 p.m. and the situation was quickly dealt with. West Shore RCMP confirm no one was injured or hurt at the scene.

“It’s important to acknowledge that this can be a hard time of year for many individuals,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.

West Shore RCMP has responded to 957 calls for service involving a mental health component so far in 2019. This is a 14 per cent increase compared to 2018 numbers.

While the holiday season is known for spreading joy and cheer, the season can remind many people of what has been lost, triggering feelings of anxiety, stress, and loneliness.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available,” Saggar said.

Those in need can call the Crisis Centre of BC at 1-8660611-3311 or 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).

The Crisis Centre is staffed 24 hours a day and offers online crisis chats as well. For more info, visit crisiscentre.bc.ca.

