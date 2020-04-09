Mental health calls for West Shore RCMP nearly double in March over last year

Const. Nancy Saggar warns Easter can ‘look and feel very different’ with isolation

The West Shore RCMP is reporting an increase in calls for service in March this year compared to last, particularly mental health related calls.

This year, there has been a 44 per cent increase in mental health related calls, according to West Shore RCMP, with 68 calls for service in March of last year and 98 calls this year.

“Easter weekend has traditionally been a time where we come together to socialize and share in celebration,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar. “This year, things look and feel very different. Isolation can lead to some very difficult times and we want to let you know that help is available.”

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can find the Crisis Centre BC by phone at 604-872-3311 or online at crisiscentre.bc.ca. To reach local police, call 911.

