UPDATE: Mental health incident attracts large police presence

Person said to have left the building, but not through the door

Victoria police cruisers sit outside the Sarona Apartments on Fort Street after responding to what has been deemed a mental health incident Friday morning. Nicole Crescenzi/Victoria News

A large Victoria police presence at a Fort Street supported living apartment building around 11 a.m. Friday was said to be the result of a mental health case.

Outside the Sarona Apartments at 1471-1475 Fort St., Sgt. Louise Neil told the News that a person had “left the building, but not through the door.”

No further explanation was given, and no ambulance was observed at the time, but police say the individual involved was taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition was unknown.

The person was said to be a client of Island Health, as are all residents of the 32-unit building, which is fully funded as a residence to support adults with mental health and substance use issues.

