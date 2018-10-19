Merner set to run for federal Green Party

A familiar face from the last federal election is returning to fight another political battle – but this time in a different colour.

David Merner, a Liberal candidate in the 2015, election has decided to run for the Green Party in the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding.

RELATED: Election battle in Sooke could ‘come down to the wire’

The Victoria lawyer was acclaimed during a recent meeting of the party’s electoral district association.

Merner said earlier this year he was disillusioned by how many promises the Liberals have broken. He says the purchase of Kinder Morgan pipeline was the last straw.

“Integrity is crucial,” said Merner in a prepared statement. “The Trudeau Liberals have broken a very long list of core campaign commitments, so I decided to leave the Liberals after 34 years of volunteering. I am hugely impressed by Elizabeth May and the Green team, and I am looking forward to turning Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke Green.”

In the 2015 election, Merner placed second behind NDP incumbent Randall Garrison with 27.3 per cent of the popular vote. The Green Party came in at third.

“The Green Party welcomes David with open arms. We will greatly benefit from his experience, his energy and his determination to speak truth to power on our economy and our democracy,” said party leader Elizabeth May.

Merner is a Victoria lawyer. He’s married and is the father of four daughters.

Next year’s federal election is held Oct. 21.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter