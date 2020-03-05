A digital rendering shows what the top floor of the new Merridale Cidery and Distillery in Vic West will look like. (File contributed/ Merridale Cidery and Distillery)

Merridale Cidery revamps plans for Vic West distillery, brewery

The new location is set to open in 2021

Vic West could see a new brewery and distillery as early as next spring.

After years of delays, Merridale Cidery is getting closer to opening its urban location at 356 Harbour Rd.

“We had all kinds of stops, mostly with design elements and getting approval so it’s been frustrating for sure, but we’re finally moving forward,” said Janet Docherty, co-owner at Merridale.

Plans had originally been brought forward in 2018, with hopes of opening in 2019 or 2020. Originally Merridale had been working with Aryze development, but is now working with a series of local architects and contractors, including someone who used to work with Aryze.

READ MORE: Merridale Cider to move into Victoria and start brewing beer

“It’s going to be four floors with an upper deck, and we will still have the ability to see what’s happening in the shipyard and in the area,” Docherty said. “We’ve been focusing on keeping the brewery and distillery very interactive, and that’s something that’s delayed us.”

Docherty said she wanted a seamless experience for tourists and visitors to see the process of how Merridale’s craft beer and whiskey are made, transitioning to a tasting room, lounge and eatery on the top floor.

ALSO READ: Owners of The Drake Eatery to open new brewery and lounge

Much like the Merridale farm in Cobble Hill, the eatery will offer oven-baked pizza and charcuterie boards. Also inline with the farm, the downtown location will be sustainable and organic, focusing on local resources. While the cider will continue to be made at the farm location it will be for sale at the Harbour Road location.

So far Merridale has began surveying the soil on the Vic West plot, with construction slated to begin shortly.

A digital rendering shows what a catwalk through the new Merridale distillery could look like. (File contributed/ Merridale Cidery and Distillery)

Merridale Cidery revamps plans for Vic West distillery, brewery

