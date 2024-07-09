Merritt well fails, residents asked to stop non-essential water use

The failure is affecting the city's water distribution system

The City of Merritt says repairs are underway after the Voght Well had a major failing, leading to calls for residents to cease all non-essential water usage.

The city posted the notice Tuesday morning (July 9), adding that the directive is in effect until further notice. It says the failure is affecting the city's water distribution system.

Residents are asked to stop all non-essential water usage, including lawn watering, until the pump is repaired. Repairs are reportedly underway.

"Conserve water by all means possible. It is vital that we all work together to conserve water so that we maintain our fire protection services."

The notice adds that city water remains potable.