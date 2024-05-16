Metal guard rail stolen from Vancouver Island highway overpass

RCMP: ‘Potential for a fatal crash was extremely high’

A large section of metal guard rail has been stolen from the Cochrane Road overpass at Highway 19.

Sometime between the afternoon of May 14 and the afternoon of May 15, approximately 40 feet of the guard rail was removed from the west side of the Cochrane Road overpass, which passes over Highway 19 in Qualicum Bay, according to a news release by Oceanside RCMP.

Police said another 40-foot section was also prepared to be stolen from the overpass and was resting in place, unbolted, on stanchions.

“The potential for a fatal crash was extremely high had the unbolted guard rail fallen from the overpass and landed on the highway or a moving vehicle below,” said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP. “Fortunately, police were quickly alerted to the incident and repairs were made right away by highway crews.”

Anyone with information about who may have removed the guard rail, or its whereabouts, is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111, quoting file 2024-4403.

— NEWS Staff