More than 2,600 BC Hydro customers are impacted by a power outage Monday morning. (BC Hydro map)

A power outage is impacting BC Hydro customers in Colwood and Metchosin Monday morning.

BC Hydro reports 2,691 customers impacted by the outage since 5:43 a.m. July 13. The outage spreads south of Glen Lake Road, west of Albert Head Road and east of Lindholm Road.

As of 6:09 a.m., BC Hydro says the cause of the outage is unknown and crews are on route.

