Metchosin construction site closed for police investigation

Closure believed to be linked to something found at DND site

A police investigation is underway at a construction site in Metchosin.

Chew Excavating, a division of the Ralmax Group of Companies, was working on the Department of National Defence’s Rocky Point property when military police members closed the site Friday morning.

A Chew employee working at the site confirmed the closure is not related to the company’s work but it is believed to be linked to something found on the property.

DEVELOPING: A construction site on DND's property in Metchosin has been closed for the day due to a police investigation. #yyj #yyjnews — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) August 17, 2018

The Canadian Armed Forces would not answer any questions regarding the incident and has referred all questions regarding the investigation to the West Shore RCMP.

The West Shore RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

A representative from the nearby William Head Institution confirmed the incident is not connected to the jail and all inmates are accounted for.

More to come.

