Metchosin Fire Department sizes up new recruits

Information session this week to see if the commitment is a right fit

A member of the Metchosin Fire Department gets suited up for hazmat scene management training at the Instinct Training Centre. (File photo courtesy of Chief Stephanie Dunlop)

Metchosin is hosting an information session for those who might be interested in volunteering for the fire department.

Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said the information session is important for those interested, and their families, to find out what the commitment will look like.

“We don’t want people to get halfway into the recruit training and go, ‘Oh, this is way too much for me,’ because it’s a lot of work to go through the recruit training, not only for the people who are in there doing the training but for all the officers and volunteers that are helping to make a great experience for those recruits.”

If new recruits pass a physical assessment and interview process then they can join the general training cohort, with firefighters from Sooke and potentially Otter Point, for six months of training sessions, held every other weekend.

“We can teach just about anybody how to dress a hydrant and hook up hoses – that sort of thing. But really, we’re looking to assess their personalities and how they deal with things.”

After that is a written exam and then if recruits pass all those steps, they can start as a firefighter on probation. Dunlop said the process usually takes about a year.

The number of volunteers who take part in the training is usually around 12, although that can fluctuate from year to year. Dunlop added Metchosin’s crew is pretty well staffed.

The information session is being held at the Metchosin Fire Hall on Happy Valley Road on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m and is open to both residents and non-residents.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Community BBQ helps Metchosin and Sc’ianew First Nation get FireSmart

READ MORE: Metchosin approves $100,000 to spend on new fire truck

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of MetchosinWest Shore