The Metchosin Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire near Taylor Beach on Tuesday, June 11.

According to Metchosin fire chief Stephanie Dunlop, they were on scene just before 7 a.m. where there was smoke and fire on three sides of the house.

She said there was no pets inside the house, and no one was injured though a single occupant of the house successfully evacuated before the fire department responded.

No cause has been reported and the incident is still under investigation.