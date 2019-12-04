Metchosin Fire Department to host first responder training for active shooter scenario

The Metchosin Fire Department and Instinct Canada will host active shooter response training for first responders at the Metchosin School. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Metchosin Fire Department will host an active shooter response training session in the new year to help prepare responders for different scenarios they may face.

Put on through Instinct Canada, an organization that specializes in training, consulting and operations in different public safety sectors, the two-day courses will equip first responders with fundamental knowledge and skills needed to safely and effectively respond to an active shooter or other high-threat situation.

The intensive courses will take place at the Metchosin School, a location Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop said is great for these purposes.

“It’s a great facility for training,” Dunlop said. “It’s all classrooms.”

Dunlop said she’s hoping the facility can be used for various first responder training sessions.

While Dunlop noted that the training isn’t specific to a situation that would happen in Metchosin, she said it’s a good way to be prepared and learn more.

The active shooter training will be open to various first responders, not just the fire department, and will address the different functions people may have during an active shooter scenario. Dunlop noted firefighters would likely help with triage, for example.

“We’re trying to engage new training ideas, concepts and topics for all responders,” Dunlop said. “Firefighters like physical training and that added adrenaline but also new ideas, new concepts and new education.”

