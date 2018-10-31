The Metchosin Fire Hall is host to the largest bonfire in the West Shore on Halloween. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Metchosin Halloween bonfire a spooky success

The annual event takes place at the Metchosin Fire hall

It was a gathering of ghouls and goblins at the Metchosin Fire Hall on Wednesday night.

Skeletons, pirates and many other spooky creatures made their way down to the District’s annual bonfire on Halloween.

It is the largest bonfire in the West Shore.

READ MORE: Colwood neighbourhood spooky house ready to greet trick-or-treaters

The fire, which was lit using a pile of pallets, could be seen from far away on Happy Valley Road. It lit up the night sky as community members sipped on hot chocolate to end off a night of trick-or-treating.

Nicole Abbott and her daughter, Ophelia, went to the bonfire for the first time this year. Ophelia is 10 months old, so this was her first Halloween ever and she went dressed as a tiger.

Abbott has lived in the area for five years but this is the first time she has been to the bonfire herself. She said her daughter is the reason why she went.

“She’s really stoked about everything,” Abbott said about her daughter. “I’ve always seen the pallet castle that they build before hand.”

READ MORE: Bonfire at Fireman’s Park in Oak Bay ‘every kid’s dream’

Gary and Sybil Kangas have lived in Metchosin for 27 years and said they’ve gone to the bonfire many times before. Both of them said it is a fun event to go to on Halloween.

“We like to dress up, we like the community, we like everything,” Gary said.

While the fire was burning outside, kids dressed in various costumes danced inside the fire hall as part of a costume contest.

A large crowd had already gathered by the fire by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In past years, the event has seen about 600 people enjoying the fire, food, games and community.

The bonfire was scheduled to run until 9:30 p.m. with fireworks starting between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Nicole Abbott and her 10-month-old daughter, Ophelia, came to the Metchosin Fire Hall for the Halloween bonfire. It was Ophelia’s first Halloween and Abbott said she was really enjoying it. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Previous story
Petition calls to move Halloween
Next story
Bonfire at Fireman’s Park in Oak Bay “every kid’s dream”

Just Posted

Metchosin Halloween bonfire a spooky success

The annual event takes place at the Metchosin Fire hall

Greater Victoria MPs voted best of the bunch by peers

Murray Rankin nominated for hardest working, Elizabeth May for most knowledgeable

Many of Saanich’s 102 parks not ‘appropriate’ for overnight sheltering

Protest group lands at Hampton Park to point out it’s not ‘camp-able’

Petition calls to move Halloween

Petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October more than 44,000 signatures strong

Bonfire at Fireman’s Park in Oak Bay “every kid’s dream”

Children line up to help Oak Bay firefighters manage a large Halloween bonfire

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

B.C. pot shop handed first recreational licence

A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

The estimated cost of hosting the 2026 Games was reduced by $125 million

Ontario professor demands public apology for Playboy remarks made at convocation ceremony

Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan

Caucasian employees win discrimination case against former employer at B.C. resort

Sexual harassment-related complaint also included

Caribou maternity pen project comes to an end in Southern B.C.

Experts say work needs to continue to prevent extinction

Spooky or cute: B.C. pets take over the Halloween costume game

Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my

Canada to increase annual immigration admissions to 350,000 by 2021

The federal government is continuing its plan to gradually increase the number of immigrants it accepts into Canada with a new target of 350,000 admissions by 2021.

Most Read