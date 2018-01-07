This Metchosin Cottage was listed on Airbnb. The District of Metchosin in hosting a public workshop on Jan. 9 to brainstorm ideas on how to regulate the industry. (Airbnb photo)

Metchosin hosting workshop on ways to regulate Airbnbs

Public will have their voices heard on issue

Metchosin residents will have the chance to have their voices heard on short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnbs, this month.

The District is hosting a public workshop where residents can discuss with planners and council about potential ways to regulate the growing industry.

RELATED: Metchosin takes aim at short-term vacation rentals

“It’s something that we certainly are aware of and need to come up with regulations for it,” said Coun. Bob Gramigna in a previous interview with the Gazette. “It is becoming an issue here in Metchosin that we need to deal with and I certainly intend to do that.”

According to a staff report released in November, there were 17 properties in Metchosin listed on Airbnb and Vacation Rental by Owner in August and 16 in November. Units were a mix of houses, suites, rooms and detached suites.

Currently, the District does not have a policy regarding short-term vacation rentals, but it does have the ability to regulate them through zoning, by allowing or prohibiting land uses in different zones, requiring them to have business licences or through nuisance bylaws.

The workshop takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at the council chambers (4450 Happy Valley Rd.).

