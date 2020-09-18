James Lee Busch, 42, was sentenced to 12 months in jail concurrent for escaping from lawful custody for breaking out of William Head Institution with fellow inmate Zachary Armitage in July 2019. (Corrections Service Canada)

Metchosin inmate sentenced to 12 months in jail for escaping custody

Sentence to be served concurrent to a life sentence he was already serving

A Metchosin inmate who escaped custody in July 2019 was sentenced to 12 months in jail, concurrent with a life sentence he is already serving time for.

James Lee Busch, 42, appeared in Western Communities Court in Colwood on Sept. 17 for the sentencing hearing. Last December, Busch pleaded guilty to escaping from custody.

Busch was serving time for second-degree murder and assault when he escaped William Head Institution with fellow inmate Zachary Armitage on the evening of July 7. The two were present for the prison’s evening head count, and were discovered missing at 11 p.m.

RELATED: Sentencing delayed for escaped Metchosin prisoner

The pair evaded authorities for two days before being taken into custody in Esquimalt. The escaped inmates commented on the size of a dog near the Songhees Walkway on the evening of July 9. The dog’s owner, an off-duty RCMP officer, recognized the pair. The officer called 911 and the men were arrested by the Victoria Police Department.

Earlier this year, police also charged the pair with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne who lived near the prison. A pretrial conference was held on Friday for both men who will appear in court on Oct. 1.

Armitage also pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and in November was sentenced to an another year in prison, in addition to his current sentence.

RELATED: Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Metchosin inmate was in a minimum security prison

– With files from Nina Grossman

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Next story
Opponent of proposed Sidney cannabis store calls on councillors to heed health authority advice

Just Posted

New branch of Royal BC Museum to be built in Colwood

New faclity in the Royal Bay development will house collections, archives and research department

Victoria man plans 30-hour walk to raise funds for vulnerable youth

Take a Hike engages youth in intensive, clinical counselling and outdoor experiential learning

Vandal spray-paints ‘kill cops’ in Oak Bay

New police chief disappointed

New urgent, primary care health centre opens in Saanich come November

North Quadra area facility to provide same-day, ongoing care for folks without family doctors

Metchosin inmate sentenced to 12 months in jail for escaping custody

Sentence to be served concurrent to a life sentence he was already serving

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

POLL: Do you plan on allowing your children to go trick or treating this year?

This popular annual social time will look quite different this year due to COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Film, TV productions can’t get COVID-19 insurance, want Ottawa to intervene

Politicians have yet to act on the proposal

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Most Read