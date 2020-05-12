Due to regulations in light of COVID-19, controlled burns will not take place at Rocky Point in Metchosin this year. (Chief Stephanie Dunlop/Metchosin Fire Department)

Metchosin offers chipping program in light of burning restrictions

Branches, woody shrubs can be chipped

There won’t be open burning in Metchosin any time soon.

Restrictions handed down by the province and BC Wildfire Service have forced communities to find solutions to deal with yard waste and debris. Metchosin will be providing residents with a branch chipping program to help them remove woody shrub and windfall branches from their properties.

Metchosin Fire Department Chief Stephanie Dunlop already started making the rounds to properties to inspect debris piles and ensure they can be chipped by public works crews. She noted that prescribed burning at the Department of National Defence property in Metchosin will not be happening this year either.

The District’s own burning ban comes into effect on May 31.

“It’s to preserve air quality but also a large number of fires are man made and from people not sufficiently extinguishing burn piles,” Dunlop said. “By reducing open burning we reduce a further risk of having fires happen and reduce the risk of municipal and forestry firefighters getting sick with COVID-19.”

Residents can only set out tree branches between one to seven inches in diameter to be chipped as well as small, woody shrubs and windfall branches. No construction materials, fine debris, lawn clippings or loose leaves will be accepted. Branches and debris should not be placed in bags or boxes or tied with string or wire and must have easy vehicle access within private property or placed on the roadside if not obstructing traffic. They should be clean with no dirt, gravel or muddy roots.

Invasive species cannot be included as they contaminate chipped mulch, causing them to be unusable in garden beds. Broom, gorse or blackberry debris are not allowed and neither are soil, rock, roots/stumps or construction materials as they pose a safety risk to crews and can damage machinery.

To schedule chipping onsite, email firechief@metchosin.ca or call 250-478-1307 once the pile is prepared.

Dunlop said residents should also follow the Fire Smart guideline of clearing debris 30 metres around the home and encourages the use of sprinklers. She said the District is still figuring out how to collect items like pine needles and small debris that might be on the floor of the forest. Items such as propane should be stored away from the home in a structure such as a shed and should be marked for responders that might be on scene.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusDistrict of MetchosinMetchosin Fire Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria initiative plants the seed of a ‘dispersed farm’ with food garden starter kits

Just Posted

Victoria initiative plants the seed of a ‘dispersed farm’ with food garden starter kits

My FED Farm provide people with the tools, knowledge to seed their food garden

VIDEO: Saanich Tigers lacrosse players showcase skills in virtual passing video

Team building goes online with season on hold due to COVID-19

Metchosin offers chipping program in light of burning restrictions

Branches, woody shrubs can be chipped

Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

B.C. restaurants have been restricted to take-out service since March

Police believe North Saanich marina fire that killed man in his 50s started on boat

Sunk boat to be floated as coroner, police, fire, WorkSafeBC investigate

VIDEO: Victoria runner does 99 laps around Fernwood block, 50km straight

Surprised neighbours rally around Deep Cove, Fernwood solo runs

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Most Read