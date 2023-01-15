Metchosin sides with museum society over equestrians on boundary change

The one year-lease will give the district time to determine a longer-term solution

In perhaps the most Metchosin story ever, a councillor apologized for his remarks at a previous meeting that upset some residents from the equestrian society, who were also angered by a boundary change favouring the museum society.

The debate stems from a new lease agreement approved by Metchosin council during its Dec. 12 meeting. The Metchosin Equestrian Society and Metchosin Museum Society have land usage agreements with neighbouring properties on Happy Valley Road.

On Dec. 12, Metchosin’s district council voted to renew the museum society’s lease for the municipal barn, a historic property owned by the district, for one year. The terms of that lease set the boundary between them and the equestrian society at eight metres.

The problem is the equestrian society’s lease, re-signed in 2021 on a five-year term till 2026, has the boundary set at five metres, allowing the equestrian society more space to park their horse trailers.

A number of residents involved with the equestrian society spoke during the meeting and wrote to council subsequently criticizing the decision.

“This space is vital to our society because our parking area is already difficult to manoeuvre with multiple-sized truck and trailer combinations. We are most appreciative to have use of this space and this beautiful facility. For the most part our drivers are courteous and careful, and we manage quite well, given the tight parking space. However, if we were to lose any of this space, I hope you can appreciate our predicament,’ it would simply make our parking area non-functional,” Ellen Dewar, a Metchosin resident, wrote to council.

Dewar added the change would create a safety concern, with others echoing that sentiment.

However, delaying the lease would mean that, due to insurance liability issues, the museum and the attached bookstore would have to shut down.

Ultimately, Metchosin council opted to vote in favour of approving the lease for one year. During the meeting on Jan. 9, Mayor Marie-Therese Little said the one-year agreement would give the district time to survey the area and work with the societies on a solution.

In the same meeting, Coun. Steve Grey apologized to the public and his fellow councillors for speaking too long during the Dec. 12 council meeting, during which he spoke strongly in favour of the eight-metre boundary, but ultimately voted against the bylaw, saying there wasn’t enough information.

