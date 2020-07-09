Metchosin to test tsunami notification on Thursday evening

District of Metchosin is conducting an automated tsunami notification exercise on Thursday, June 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Metchosin Fire Department is conducting a tsunami notification exercise on Thursday at 7 p.m. It is one of the department’s first times trying an automated phone service for residents.

Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop hopes it doesn’t overwhelm the system.

“When a cascade event occurs in the future, we’re gonna feel it and it’ll be catastrophic. We’re aiming to notify all our residents in potentially inundated areas within 45 minutes to an hour.”

Generally, four metres or 13 feet above sea level is considered a safe distance from the ocean during a tsunami. If a major earthquake lasts more than 60 seconds near the ocean, that is a signal to move to higher ground immediately.

There are approximately 80 to 100 homes considered to be in potential tsunami-zones in Metchosin. Dunlop said residents along Nield and Sooke roads won’t have to worry, while those along Sandgate or William Head roads need to be more aware.

