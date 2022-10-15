The District of Metchosin’s city hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Metchosin’s city hall. (Black Press Media file photo)

Metchosin Votes: Polls now closed

1 mayor, 4 councillors and 4 school trustees to elect

Polls are now closed.

In the District of Metchosin, Kyara Kahakauwila and Marie-Terese Little are in the race to fill the chair that will be vacated by Mayor John Ranns, who opted not to run after serving eight terms as mayor. There are eight candidates in the running for four councillor seats including Mark Atherton, Tamara Ballard, Shelly Donaldson, Sharie Epp, Steve Gray, Jay Shukin, Eric White and Leslie Zinger.

In 2018, according to Civic Info BC, the estimated eligible voter turnout for the District of Metchosin was 43.6 per cent, which was eight per cent higher than the average B.C. municipal turnout of 35.6 per cent.

Former Mayor John Ranns was re-elected in 2018 by acclamation. He opted not to run again after serving on council since 1987, including eight terms as mayor.

READ MORE: Retiring Metchosin mayor stayed ‘committed to the rural lifestyle’

READ MORE: 2022 Election Coverage

Copy: MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

More to come.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking NewsElection 2022West Shore

Previous story
Voters in North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney face different environments
Next story
Carol Todd ‘glad Amanda got justice’ after tormentor’s 13-year prison sentence

Just Posted

Brianna Hrasky with her children Avery, 9, Attley 3, Hudson, 6, and Hayden, 18 months, after voting in Central Saanich. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Voters in North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney face different environments

Voters at George Jay Elementary where the line is down the block as of 3 p.m. and has been all day. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria voters line up at George Jay elementary

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at Monterey Middle School, 851 Monterey Ave., and Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay sees steady stream of voters as polls close at 8 p.m.

School trustee candidates will also be on the ballot during the 2022 general election. (Black Press Media file photo)
It’s Election Day in Greater Victoria: Here’s what you need to know about school trustees