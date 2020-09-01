Metchosin’s Glenrosa Farm Restaurant will be serving their last brunch on Sunday, Sept. 13 – closing once again after re-opening in July after the lockdown. (Facebook/Glenrosa Farm Restaurant)

Metchosin’s family-owned Glenrosa Farm Restaurant to close indefinitely

Last brunch to be served on Sunday, Sept. 13

A family-owned Metchosin restaurant is set to close its doors indefinitely in September, only two months after reopening to the public.

The owners of Glenrosa Farm Restaurant, 5447 Rocky Point Rd., made the announcement on social media that the final day of brunch will be on Sunday, Sept. 13.

READ MORE: Popular Greater Victoria eatery Mo:Lé Restaurant shuts its doors permanently

“We have made the difficult decision to close once again,” said the owners in a statement posted to their website. “While regular business operations as we currently know them will cease, we plan to take some time to figure out how Glenrosa may continue to play a role in being a space for people to gather and build community.”

The restaurant, known for sourcing ingredients from the owners’ farm and local vendors since July 2015, temporarily shut down in March and re-opened in July.

Glenrosa Farm Restaurant remains open on the weekends with a small staff and limited seating until their last day in mid-September.

 

