Meterologist says ‘boring news is good news’ for Island weather watchers

As warm June arrives, records show precipitation accumulation for May in line with historical norms

While May might’ve seemed wetter and cloudier than usual, not so, says Environment Canada.

According to Chris Doyle, Environment Canada meteorologist, last month was actually slightly drier than normal, although not by much.

“Surprisingly, it wasn’t super wet,” Doyle said. “In fact, the normal precipitation is 52.7 millimetres for Nanaimo and you guys picked up 49.2, so 93 per cent of normal.”

Doyle did admit that anytime that much precipitation falls in one month, “it’s going to seem rainy.”

Also, May might have seemed wetter than usual because recent years have been warmer and drier, but precipitation and temperatures, so far in 2024, have been much closer to historic averages, according to the meteorologist.

“Actually, since September, precipitation has been basically, bang-on normal,” Doyle said. “It’s been the most average year in the last 30, at least in terms of precipitation, and temperature for that matter, so sometimes boring news is good news.”

Rain is expected to make way for a bit more sunshine for the first week of June.

Starting Wednesday, June 5, Environment Canada is forecasting clearing skies and warming temperatures through Friday with a high of 23 Celsius with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend.

