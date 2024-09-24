Meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns seized in Nanaimo drug bust

Sara Koshman, 35, and Gerid Gregory-Allen, 30, to appear in court Sept. 25

Substances suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized in a drug raid in downtown Nanaimo earlier this month.

According to a press release, after receiving a report of a possible drug deal on Cavan Street on Sept. 11, the Nanaimo RCMP's special investigation targeted enforcement team arrested two adults for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited firearm. Sara Koshman, 35, and Gerid Gregory-Allen, 30, remain in police custody.

Police seized a loaded pistol and substances thought to be methamphetamine (245 grams), cocaine (230g) and fentanyl (45g), as well as 430 prescription opioid tablets and cash.

Subsequently, the investigation led to a warrant being executed at an area motel, yielding more suspected drugs: 1.7 litres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, 640g of methamphetamine, 280g of cocaine, and 190g of fentanyl. Police also seized three firearms and "an abundance of other weapons" and $15,000 Canadian.

The two people charged are scheduled to appear in B.C. provincial court in Nanaimo on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

RCMP said the raid was noteworthy.

"This was a significant seizure and it removed large quantities of illicit and harmful drugs, as well as dangerous weapons from the streets of Nanaimo," said Insp. Andrew Burton, of the Nanaimo RCMP, in the press release.

The investigation is continuing, said police.



karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com

Follow Karl on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news.