Pacific Institution in Abbotsford. File photo.

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

A carbon-fibre sporting arrow carrying two bags of crystal meth was found on the morning of Jan. 9 at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution.

The arrow was discovered on the perimeter of the prison grounds around 11 a.m. The attached packages contained nine grams of drugs with a street value of $7,200, according to Correctional Service Canada.

Police have been notified, an investigation is underway and security has been increased due to the incident.

The incident is the latest criminal innovation for smuggling drugs into Canadian prisons in the Fraser Valley region. Last year, for example, over $86,000 in contraband was seized from Agassiz’s Kent Institution, including a drone. Guards said the contraband was being delivered into the prison via the drone.

RELATED: Drugs, drone, cellphones seized from outside Kent Institution

RELATED: Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians
Next story
RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Just Posted

Black ice causing problems for motorists, pedestrians

Slippery roads, sidewalks causing delays

Water main break impacts Blanshard, Bay streets

Main roads closed as crews work to fix break

Some Oak Bay, Jordan River residents still without power

BC Hydro restores power to 75,000 south Island customers over the past 24 hours

Most Greater Victoria schools in session but buses cancelled

Schools re-open for classes after snow day

Greater Victoria gears up for fourth annual Women’s March

‘Women Rising 2020’ theme to be reflected in Saturday’s march

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Investigation now underway and security has been increased

Most Read