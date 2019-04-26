Felipe Oquendo, (Okaloosa County Sheriff)

Meth smoking Florida man attacks mattress in jealous rage

An apparently hallucinating Florida man used a bedpost to attack a mattress where he thought a man was hiding.

In a Facebook post , The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office quotes the girlfriend of 37-year-old Felipe Oquendo as saying that he began acting erratically early Friday. The girlfriend told deputies Oquendo thought she was cheating on him with a man he thought he saw in the mattress at their Fort Walton Beach home.

She said Oquendo hit the mattress with a bed post, ripped it apart and locked the bedroom door. She was able to escape and call police.

The sheriff’s office says Oquendo later admitted to having smoked meth.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer for him.

The Associated Press

