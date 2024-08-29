Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers set to strike next week

Action expected to halt door-to-door bus service for passengers unable to use the regular transit

A strike is set to halt HandyDART transit services in Metro Vancouver next week, after the workers’ union issued a strike notice.

The Amalgamated Transit Union and the company contracted to provide HandyDART in the region both say they are preparing for the workers to go on strike next Tuesday.

Transdev Canada says it has received the intention to strike from the union and is “disappointed” staff this week rejected its “last offer,” which was made after nine months at the bargaining table.

Union local president Joe McCann says workers are preparing picket lines and a potential rally.

The company says in a statement that the offer included a wage increase of more than 19 per cent by January 2026 and a $1,500 retention bonus next year.

Transdev says employees were also offered a benefit plan paid completely by the employer and compensation “parity” with transit employees in the central Fraser Valley.

The firm says it’s “finalizing strike preparations” ahead of the expected halting of the specialized door-to-door bus service for passengers unable to use the regular transit system.

Transdev says essential trips will continue for riders needing medical treatment for conditions including cancer and multiple sclerosis.

Emily Watson, a senior vice-president with the company, says the company is sorry for the “public impact” of the labour dispute.