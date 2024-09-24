 Skip to content
Metro Vancouver HandyDART workers vote to ratify new contract

About 600 HandyDART employees started strike action in early September
The Canadian Press
The union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver has voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with TransDev. HandyDART transit system vehicles are seen parked at a yard in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The union representing HandyDART workers in Metro Vancouver has voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with TransDev.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 voted Monday to ratify the deal, which it says includes increased wages for workers.

About 600 HandyDART employees started strike action in early September, pausing service except for essential medical trips.

ATU Local 1724 President Joe McCann says the strike showed the power of the union, and ratifying the contract is great for union members. The union also says the new contract with TransDev pushes back on the use of taxis through creative language on shift scheduling and reporting. Transdev is the contracted operator of HandyDART, which serves people who are unable to navigate the conventional transit system.

