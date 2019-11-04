Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

A Mexican citizen charged with importing methamphetamine across the Canadian border, near Osoyoos, in September 2018 entered a guilty plea today.

Armando Esparza-Ochoa appeared in court on Monday morning, with a translator present, to enter the plea.

Esparza-Ochoa was apprehended by authorities in September 2018 and faced three charges of importing/exporting a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to report in person at a customs office.

READ MORE: Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

READ MORE: Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border still waiting for arraignment

Esparza-Ochoa will remain in custody in Vancouver until his sentencing as he’s considered a flight risk. His next court appearance will be held on Dec. 16 to set a date for sentencing.

Previous story
Victoria homeowners part of second class action spec tax challenge
Next story
Two bald eagles found shot dead in Alberta

Just Posted

Victoria homeowners part of second class action spec tax challenge

Nine parties included in Supreme Court petition

MLA Olsen says Greens owe Elizabeth May a ‘tremendous debt of gratitude’

Olsen also warns the party of becoming too focused on the question of leadership

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Victoria Event Centre to host Games Night Mondays with retro games

Classics such as Mario Kart, Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Invaders will be available

Island Corridor Foundation joins partnership pursuing rail

South Island Prosperity Partnership continues to grow

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

Mexican citizen pleads guilty to smuggling meth into Canada at B.C. crossing

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was caught trying to smuggle meth into Canada near Osoyoos in September 2018

Wanted man arrested after standoff in Campbell River

Remains unnamed while new charges are investigated

With carbon monoxide, it doesn’t take a lot to be deadly

Nov. 1-7 is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in B.C.

Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Nelson’s coach said a Kamloops Storm player used insensitive language

VIDEO: Two killed after SUV veers into B.C. lake

The only survivor managed to get out of the partially submerged SUV

Most Read