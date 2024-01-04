Mexican traveller gets 6 years for smuggling drugs at Abbotsford airport

Martha Alvarado Lopez had meth and cocaine hidden in suitcase

A woman from Mexico has been sentenced to six years in prison after she was caught at Abbotsford International Airport trying to smuggle drugs in the false side of a suitcase.

A press release issued Thursday (Jan. 4) from Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) states that Martha Alvarado Lopez, 40, was entering Abbotsford from Puerto Vallarta on March 29, 2023 when officers noticed “anomalies” in her luggage.

The suitcase contained two kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine, the release states.

Alvarado Lopez was arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit.

According to provincial court records, she was charged with four offences but on June 19 pleaded guilty to two – importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Sentencing took place Nov. 27 in Abbotsford provincial court.

