Friday will see rain ending early in the morning, becoming mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 9 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies, chance of rain ahead for Friday

Plus a look at your weekend

Friday will see rain ending early in the morning, becoming mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Federal election 2019: Here’s how to cast your ballot in Greater Victoria

Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 9 C with some cloudy periods.

READ ALSO: Relaxing for ROAM: Saanich yoga studio welcomes yogis and rescued pups

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 14 C, showers overnight and a low of 9 C.

Monday will see rain and a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 9 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Blessing of the Animals service returns to Saanich church
Next story
UPDATED: Three family dogs perish in Highlands house fire

Just Posted

This month Victorians are encouraged to shop local to celebrate small business

October is Small Business Month for Victoria

UPDATED: Three family dogs perish in Highlands house fire

Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Blue Valley Road

Blessing of the Animals service returns to Saanich church

St. Luke Cedar Hill Anglican Church will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals Service on Oct. 6

Relaxing for ROAM: Saanich yoga studio welcomes yogis and rescued pups

All admission fees are donated to the charity

Federal Election 2019: Here’s how to cast your ballot in Greater Victoria

Advance polling options, registering to vote

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

BC Transit starts outfitting buses in Greater Victoriawith doors to improve driver safety

The $6.5 million project will see all buses equipped with the new doors by the end of 2020

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Seth Meyers makes light of B.C. woman who scared cougar by blasting Metallica

Comedian highlights Gallant’s actions as ‘the kind of story we need right now’

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Most Read