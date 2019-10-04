Mainly cloudy skies, chance of rain ahead for Friday

Friday will see rain ending early in the morning, becoming mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 9 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 9 C with some cloudy periods.
Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 14 C, showers overnight and a low of 9 C.
Monday will see rain and a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 9 C.
