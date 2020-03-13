Michelle Obama talk in Victoria postponed amidst COVID-19 concerns

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s talk at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on March 31 has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

The former First Lady of the United States will no longer be coming to Victoria this month.

Originally planned for March 31, Michelle Obama’s moderated talk at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has been postponed amidst concerns about COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.

A media release about the event was shared on Friday morning saying the postponement is “in accordance with the recommendation of the B.C. government.” A new date for the event has not yet been announced and further updates are to be shared when available.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria cancels classes with more than 250 students, international travel

All tickets purchased for the event will still be valid and transferred to the new date. Ticket holders are expected to receive more details once a new date is announced.

On Thursday, the B.C. government placed a ban on all events with more than 250 people due to growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19. The province confirmed seven more people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C., bringing the total to 53 cases and one death.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusObama